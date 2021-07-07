EN
    17:45, 07 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren pocket 5 medals at Int’l Math Olympiad

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Schoolchildren from Kazakhstan have won five medals, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze, at the International Balkan Mathematics Olympiad, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Education Ministry.

    The Olympiad took place online from June 29 to July 5 in Moldova and brought together 132 contestants from 22 countries.

    The Kazakhstani team represented by six students from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Pavlodar cities – winners of the National Olympiad - took third place overall.

    Raiymbek Baishuak and Miron Yurkevich claimed gold medals, Mukhammed Nagashbek– silver, and Sultanbek Baizhanov and Damir Nurlanov – bronze.


