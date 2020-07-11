EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:33, 11 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren to have access to e-textbooks – Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – E-versions of textbooks for schoolchildren are set to be made available ahead of the new academic year, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov revealed on Saturday, Kazinform reports.

    Minister Aimagambetov confirmed that the ministry is working with publishing houses on the possibility to provide access to e-versions of textbooks for schoolchildren as Kazakhstan is getting ready for 2020-2021 school year.

    «We are working on this issue together with publishing houses,» the minister said at the Saturday online press briefing.

    He also said that the issue of remote learning for schools at the very beginning of the new school year is being discussed.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!