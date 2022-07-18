Kazakhstani schoolchildren win 2 medals at IGeO-2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani schoolchildren hauled gold and bronze medals at the 2022 International Geography Olympiad (IGeO-2022) in France, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov took to his Facebook page to share the news. In his Facebook post, he noted that it was the second gold medal for Kazakhstan in the history of the country’s participation in the prestigious Olympiad.

It was Sanzhar Khamitov from Aktobe who clinched gold, while Erkebulan Tazabek from Shymkent settled for bronze. In total, the event in France brought together 216 participants from 54 countries of the world.

Minister Aimagambetov congratulated the gold and bronze medalists of IGeO-2022 and expressed his gratitude to teachers and parents who instilled knowledge and raised the talented youngsters.

It bears to remind that this year’s winners of various Olympiads will get an unprecedented support in Kazakhstan. Along with money prizes, they will be granted enrollment into domestic HEIs without passing the unified national testing. As for cash prizes, gold medalist stand the chance to get KZT 4,5 million, while silver and bronze medalists will get over KZT 3 million and KZT 1,5 million, respectively.





Photo: facebook.com/ Askhat Aimagambetov