Kazakhstani schoolers haul medals in math Olympiad in New York

Kazakhstani schoolers swept 29 medals, including two gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze ones, in the Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad held at Columbia University in New York, bringing together contenders from over 50 countries.

Representing Team Kazakhstan was Abylai Kalabai, a 4th-grader at school no.53 in Taraz, who won a silver medal. Abylai revealed that the Olympiad was held at the high level and that he looks for more such international events to glorify his country.

According to Zhansaya Rakhmankulova, a mother of Abylai, this was the first time her son visited the US. Abylai, who also takes interest in chess, astronomy and robotics, was into math from the very young age. The winner of every Olympiad in his own country, Abylai is a pride of his mother, who makes his contribution to the promotion of Kazakhstan’s image on the global stage.

The Olympiad’s sliver medalist Askar Almaktum from Taraz said that he was among around 50 schoolers came to the US to represent Kazakhstan. Askar shared that the Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad was exciting, as it brought together contenders from over 50 countries, giving it a tense competition. The program of the Olympiad also included tours of New York and New Jersy state.

Photo: Rustem Kozhybayev

The Kazakhstani diplomatic missions in the US lauded the efforts the teachers and parents of the Team Kazakhstan members made throughout the entire journey.