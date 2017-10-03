Kazakhstani schools to ditch paper-based class registers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev reported to the Government on the process of digitalization of schools and pre-school institutions on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

Minister Sagadiyev said that Shymkent city is one of the most impressive examples of what benefits digitalization brings.



According to him, this year Shymkent authorities offered parents to register kindergarten students via e-portal. Through the e-portal they could learn more details about kindergartens and available places, choose kindergartens and scroll through the rating of local pre-school institutions.



The minister said that after the digitalization process proved to be successful in Shymkent, it would be translated countrywide.



Yerlan Sagadiyev also announced the plans to ditch paper-based class registers at schools and introduce the electronic ones.



"To digitalize academic process at secondary schools we will use e-class registers. These have already been introduced at over 4,000 schools absolutely free of charge. Personal details of our schoolchildren will be stored by JSC Scientific and Research Institute of Informational Technologies," said the minister, adding that the schools that have already introduced the e-class registers will ditch the paper-based ones.