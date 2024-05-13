Kazakhstani scientists can obtain millions worth of research grants in EU

For the second time, Nazarbaev University hosted the SDSN Kazakhstan Conference on Sustainable Development Goals in Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the conference, scientists from Kazakhstan were familiarized with the Horizon Europe support tools, which is the key European Union research and innovation funding program.

European Research and Innovation Commission representative, Kremena Mileva, revealed that the Horizon Europe program is open for Kazakhstani researchers and research entities.

“The program’s budget totals up to about €100 billion and has been set at 7 years. Currently, the program is at its intermediate stage, but is set to continue until 2027. Scientists and researchers from Kazakhstan still have time to properly prepare and partake in the upcoming three stages of the program,” she stated.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s Science Fund is in charge of coordinating Horizon Europe.

“Scientists and research organizations in Kazakhstan have no restrictions to participate in the program. Each keen participant is able to send an application. From its part, the Science Fund is carrying out a great amount of work in that direction. Last year, for instance, several workshops were held. Additionally, it’s been announced that in the coming day, there are a number of panel sessions and workshops to be conducted, at which crucial aspects related to the program, like application process, funding peculiarities, as well as collaborations with EU partners are to be elaborated, said Tamil Akatov, Chairman of JSC “Science Fund”.

According to him, participation in Horizon Europe is to expand immense opportunities for researchers in Kazakhstan, some of which have already applied, while other applications are underway.