    08:34, 18 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani seismologists record two earthquakes in China

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani seismologists have recorded two earthquakes in the territory of China in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    The first 5.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 01:42:51 Almaty time at a depth of 5 km. Its epicenter was 685 km southeast of Almaty. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.41° north latitude, and 83.34° east longitude.

    The second quake measuring 4.7 on the MPV scale occurred at 07:18 Almaty time at a depth of 5 km. Its epicenter was 332 kilometers south of Almaty city. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.26° north latitude and 77.57° east longitude.


