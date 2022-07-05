EN
    14:23, 05 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani seismologists record two earthquakes near Almaty city

    None
    Фото: earninginmotion.com
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the MPV scale was registered in Kazakhstan earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

    The epicenter of the quake was situated in the territory of Kazakhstan, 771 km northeast of Almaty city. The earthquake hit at a depth of 20 km at 8:20 am.

    One more earthquake measuring 4.7 on the MPV scale was recorded in the territory of Tajikistan, 586 km southwest of Almaty city at 11:08 am. It had a depth of 50 km.


    Earthquake Kazakhstan Almaty
