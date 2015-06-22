Kazakhstani senators participate in PACE Summer Session in Strasbourg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senators Akhan Bizhanov and Vladimir Bobrov are participating in the PACE 2015 Summer Session in Strasbourg, France from June 22 through 26.

According to the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazakhstani parliamentarians will take part in the work of the session within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the PACE. UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, President of Malta Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland and others are expected to address the PACE Summer Session.