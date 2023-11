ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Sergei Morozov (18-5) defeated American Journey Newson in UFC Fight Night 216 event in Las Vegas, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Morozov defeated American Journey Newson (15-0) by the judges’ unanimous decision.

The Kazakhstani won his third bout in UFC, and his opponent faced his third loss.

Photo: sports.kz