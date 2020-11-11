Kazakhstani serials to be aired in US, Canada, and LA countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The serials made by the national TV channel are to be released in the USA, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the countries of Latin America, Lyazzat Tanysbay, Chairwoman of the Board of QAZAQSTAN, said during Astana Media Week 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Ms Tanysbay, the profits earned from distribution of domestic serials to foreign TV channels have grown this year, with Ocean New Media, LLC having obtained 8 serials and 6 cartoons for satellite and cable channels of the USA, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the countries of Latin America. They will be available for foreign audiences in English, Spanish, and Portuguese languages.

She also added that 10 serials made up of 242 episodes have been obtained by IVI.ru – a top online cinema in Russia, with around 50 million monthly views.