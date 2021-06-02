Kazakhstani Serik Mussadilov to face 45-year old American in cruiserweight title fight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Invincible Kazakhstani cruiserweight Serik Mussadilov (9-0, 9 КОs) aka Panda is set to have his next bout on June 9 in Miami, Florida, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

26-year old Serik Musadilov is to take on American Reuel Williams, 45, in the NABA cruiserweight title bout set to last for eight rounds.

The Kazakhstani got his ninth win in the bout against America Kevin Brown on May 22 in Medley.