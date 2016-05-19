Kazakhstani sets new record at Ironman Championship in Texas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Muratkhan Tokmadi, president of Kazakhstan Federation of Amateur Triathlon, has set a new absolute record of Central Asia and Kazakhstan at Ironman North American Championship in Texas.

Kazakhstani triathlete performed in the age group of 50-54 years. He has overcome the distance in 10 hours 31 minutes. Thus M. Tokmadi entered the top 22 strongest triathletes of the world. He won the title of Ironman.

According to the press service of the federation, Muratkhan Tokmadi became the first citizen of Kazakhstan who participated in the Championship.

Ironman Triathlon is considered one of the most demanding competitions in the world. It consists of three stages: 3.8 km swim, 180 km bicycle ride and 42 km run.

