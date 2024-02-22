Kazakhstani settlements plant over 10mln trees in 3 yrs

The country plans to plant a total of 15 million trees in its cities and villages before 2025, Daniyar Turgambayev, chairman of the forestry and wildlife committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

From 2021 to 2025, it is planned to plant 15 million trees in cities and villages, including 3 million trees every year. According to the administration offices’ information, in 2021-2023, 10.3 million trees were planted in settlements, said Turgambayev.

The speaker went on to say that during the three years, forest reclamation works were carried out on more than 500 thousand ha of land of the dry bed of the Aral Sea.

Moreover, it is planned to plant forests on 275 thousand ha of land in 2024 and on 280 thousand ha of land, concluded Turgambayev.

In his state-of-the-nation address, Kazakh President Tokayev set an ambitious task to plant two billion trees in forest areas before 2025.