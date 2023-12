LAS VEGAS. KAIZNFORM - Kazakhstan's Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) defeated American Neil Magny in the UFC on ESPN 38 event in Las Vegas, kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Rakhmonov (15-0) defeated American Neil Magny (26-8) by submission in the second round of the welterweight bout.

The Kazakhstani won his fourth bout in UFC and retained his undefeated title.