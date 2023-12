DOHA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Sarsenkul Ryssbekova claimed Olympic license in the Shotgun Trap Women event at the 14th Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

That means that Ryssbekova will represent Kazakhstan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

So far Kazakhstan has clinched 22 Olympic licenses in swimming, cycling, gymnastics, wrestling and other sports.