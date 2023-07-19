Kazakhstani shooter strikes gold at ISSF World Championships Juniors 2023

SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani shooter Nikita Chiryukin claimed gold at the ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023 in Changwon in South Korea, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chiryukin captured gold in the 25m Raid Fire Pistol Men Junior event.

The tournament brought together over 600 athletes from 45 countries of the world.