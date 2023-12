Kazakhstan's Maria Dmitrienko, Aizhan Dossmagambetova, and Anastasia Prilepina won bronze in the women's trap shooting team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Winning the women's trap shooting team gold are Chinese athletes. Silver went to the Indian squad.

The 2023 Asian Games are set to run through October 8.