    09:34, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani shooters earn another medal at 19th Asian Games

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Sports.kz

     Kazakhstani shooters Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le brought Kazakhstan the sixth medal at the 19th Asian Games, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Satpayev and Le collected shooting bronze at the 10m air rifled mixed team bronze medal match outperforming Iranian duo Amirmohammad Nekounam and Shermineh Chehel Amirani 17:11.

    To date, Team Kazakhstan earned five bronze and one silver medals.

    The 19th Asian Games will run in Hangzhou through October 8.

    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
