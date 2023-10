Kazakhstan’s shooters Fatima Irnazarova, Zukhra Irnazarova and Alexandra Saduakassova captured silver at the 19th Asian Games underway in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh squad finished second in the 10m Running Target Team Women even. Gold went to the North Korean shooters. Indonesia rounded out the top 3 at the event.

Currently, Team Kazakhstan has 16 medals in its medal tally.