TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:31, 04 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani shooters scoop 2 medals at Plzen Grand Prix

    Shooting
    Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports

    Kazakhstani shooters claimed two medals at the Plzen Grand Prix underway in the Czech Republic, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Sports Development Directorate of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakh ladies Zukhra Irnazarova, Alexandra Saduakassova and Fatima Irnazarova captured silver in the 10m Running Target Mixed Women event.

    Daniil Yakovenko, Assadbek Nazirkulyev and Andrey Khudyakov of Kazakhstan earned bronze in the analogous event for men.

    The competition brought together 550 shooters from 23 countries of the world.

    Kazakhstan Sport Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
