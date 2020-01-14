Kazakhstani shooters win 2 medals at Grand Prix in Kuwait

KUWAIT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani shooters collected two medals at the H.H. Amir of Kuwait 9th International Shooting Grand Prix in Kuwait today, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Three shooters represented Kazakhstan at the 10m Air Rifle Women event.

Elizaveta Bezrukova of Kazakhstan took home silver, while another Kazakhstani Anastasia Moskvicheva settled for bronze. Gold went to a Serbian shooter.