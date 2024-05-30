Kazakhstani short film wins at prestigious film festival in London

The sixth Eurasian Creative Guild Film Festival, the only platform for promoting Eurasian cinema in the UK, took place in London. This year about 100 films from 22 countries were submitted to the competition. Among these cinematic treasures, 40 outstanding works emerged to compete in the coveted Best Eurasian Short Film category, with 7 films ultimately attaining the status of finalists. The stirring victory was claimed by the film "Happy Independence Day", a masterful creation helmed by the talented director Kamila Sagyntkan from Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Kazakh films are characterised by plots and thoughtfulness of the script, excellent and convincing acting. For this they are appreciated by audiences abroad. Kazakh cinematography is constantly developing, and the victory of the movie "Happy Independence Day" is a confirmation of its important role in world cinema,” commented Anna Lari, the founder of the festival.

Photo credit: Galymzhan Qaramanuly/ Kazinform

The VI Eurasian Creative Guild Film Festival was attended by artists from Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, the USA, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Austria, Uzbekistan and other countries. Famous directors and producers Spencer Hawken, Paul Brett, Cathy Tyson, Kammy Darweish, Meredith Brett also enjoyed watching Eurasian films.

Photo credit: Galymzhan Qaramanuly/ Kazinform

A testament to its growing prominence, the festival played host to distinguished dignitaries including the esteemed Mayor of Romford, Gerry O'Sullivan, along with esteemed MPs from the London Borough of Havering and representatives from the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Belarus. The convergence of these figures served to underscore the festival's impact as a vital bridge between cultures and a beacon of cinematic excellence.

Photo credit: Galymzhan Qaramanuly/ Kazinform

The celebration of Eurasian arts extended beyond the silver screen: the event also included a musical concert with an excellent performance by the director of the Kazakh Cultural Center in London Kamshat Kumisbay, and a masterclass on creating masks and costumes for film, as well as an exhibition of books by Central Asian authors from Hertfordshire Press.

Photo credit: Galymzhan Qaramanuly/ Kazinform

The VI Eurasian Creative Guild Film Festival stands as a testament to the profound impact of Eurasian cinema and its enriching influence on an international scale, offering a kaleidoscopic celebration of cinematic artistry and cultural harmony.