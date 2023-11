ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova has advanced to the 3rd round of the US Open singles, Sports.kz reported.

In the 2nd round, Shvedova won over Chinese Qiang Wang 6:0, 6:1 in two sets.

Her next opponent will be another Chinese athlete Zhang Shuai who has defeated Australian Samantha Stosur 6:3, 6:3.