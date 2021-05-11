EN
    10:10, 11 May 2021

    Kazakhstani Shvedova fails to advance at doubles event in Rome

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan paired with Makoto Ninomiya of Japan lost in the playoff of the WTA 1000 event in Rome, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the opening round of the WTA Italian Open doubles Shvedova and Ninomiya lost to Czech Lucie Hradecká and German Laura Siegemund 4-6, 7-5, 7-10. The Kazakhstani-Japanese duo fired two aces, made three double faults, and saved four break points, whereas their opponents made five double faults, and saved four break points.

    Hradecká and Siegemund are to take on Kristina Mladenovic and Markéta Vondroušová in the next round.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
