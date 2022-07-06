Kazakhstani Shvedova wins at Wimbledon veteran’s tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova competed at the Wimbledon veteran’s tournament in Great Britain, Kazinform reports.

As Sports.kz informed, Shvedova played in a duo with American Vania King against German-Croatian duo Anna - Lena Groenefeld / Karolina Šprem and won in three sets with a score of 3:6, 7:6, 10:7.

The match lasted for 1 hour 42 minutes.

Yaroslava Shvedova is the captain of Kazakhstan’s national team.





Photo: olympic.kz