    13:18, 06 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Shvedova wins at Wimbledon veteran’s tournament

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova competed at the Wimbledon veteran’s tournament in Great Britain, Kazinform reports.

    As Sports.kz informed, Shvedova played in a duo with American Vania King against German-Croatian duo Anna - Lena Groenefeld / Karolina Šprem and won in three sets with a score of 3:6, 7:6, 10:7.

    The match lasted for 1 hour 42 minutes.

    Yaroslava Shvedova is the captain of Kazakhstan’s national team.


    Photo: olympic.kz
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
