Kazakhstani skater Morozov 18th in men’s 1500m final at 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Morozov finished 18th in the Men’s 1500m Speed Skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dmitriy Morozov finished 18th clocking 1:47.01 in the Men’s 1500m Speed Skating Final at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Morozov made his Olympic debut in the Men’s 1500m Speed Skating at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China.

The Kazakhstani is to compete in the Men’s Mass Start at the Beijing Olympic Games.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China from February 4 through 20.

Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.