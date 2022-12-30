Kazakhstani Skatov among ATP’s Five to Watch in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM ATP ranked Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov among top-5 tennis players to watch in 2023, Kazinform learned from the Natinal Tennis Federation.

«At the Challenger 125 event in Parma, Italy, Skatov became the only Kazakh Challenger champion of the year. The World No. 142 defeated Jozek Kovalik, who was on a nine-match winning streak, in the final.

Skatov, 21, plays his best tennis on clay, where he reached six Challenger semi-finals in 2022: Coquimbo, Lisbon, Braga, Seville, Roseto Degli Abruzzi-2, and Parma. Across four tournaments in September and October, the Kazakh won 14 of 16 matches and earned the highest-ranked win of his career, then-No. 71 Federico Coria, at the Coquimbo Challenger,» the ATP informed on its website.

Photo: olympic.kz