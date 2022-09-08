EN
    12:12, 08 September 2022

    Kazakhstani Skatov beats Javier Cosano at ATP Challenger in Seville

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov played in the second round of ATP Challenger men’s singles in Seville, Spain, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In round of 16, Skatov played vs Spanish Javier Barranco Cosano (world No408) and won in two sets with the score 6:2, 3:2. The match lasted for one hour 24 minutes.

    Presently, Skatov stands on the 250th line of the ATP men’s singles ranking.





    Фото: ktf.kz


