    07:55, 24 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Skatov lost in Croatia Open Umag 2nd round qualifying

    Фото: ktf.kz
    ZAGREB. KAZINFORM Kazakshtani Timofey Skatov (ranked 134th by ATP) failed to make it to the main draw of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag singles tournament in Croatia, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In the 2nd round qualifying, Skatov played vs. Argentinian Facundo Bagnis (ranked 136th) and lost to him in three sets - 7:5, 4:6, 2:6.

    Earlier, Skatov defeated Croatian player Jerko Brkic (ranked 1940th) – 6:2, 6:2.

    The prize fund of the Croatia Open Umag is €630,705. The winner will receive €85,605 and 250 scores. Jannik Sinner from Italy (ranked 8th) is the reigning champion of the tournament.


