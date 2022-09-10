EN
    12:17, 10 September 2022

    Kazakhstani Skatov out of ATP Challenger in Seville

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov ranking World No 250 lost to Spanish Bernabé Zapata Miralles in the semifinals at the now-running ATP Challenger in Seville, Spain, with a score of 2;6, 1:6, Sports.kz reports.

    Earlier Skatov defeated Poland's Jerzy Janowicz in the quarterfinals with a score of 6:3, 6:2. Once reaching the Wimbledon 2013 semifinals Jerzy Janowicz lost to future champion Andy Murray in four sets.


