    10:53, 26 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Skatov reaches his first-ever US Open main draw

    Фото: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player, world No 128, Timofey Skatov made it to the main draw of the US Open, for the first time in his career, Kazinform reports via Sports.kz.

    In the final of the qualification round, Skatov defeated Australian James Duckworth, ranked 112th, in two sets - 6:2, 6:2.

    The game lasted for one hour and four minutes. Both players hit three aces each. Skatov made one double fault, and Duckworth made five. The Kazakh player converted four out of eight breakpoints.

    Timofey Skatov is Kazakhstan’s No 2 after Alexander Bublik (world No 27).

    Earlier, Skatov played his second match at the US Open singles qualification vs Italian Raul Brancaccio, where he won in two sets 6:4, 6:3.
    Sport Tennis
