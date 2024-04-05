EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:12, 05 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Skatov storms into ATP Challenger Barletta quarterfinals

    Timofey Skatov
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tennis Federation

    Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov World No. 277 defeated Austria’s Filip Misolic World No.166 in the Round of 16 at the now-running Open Città della Disfida in Barletta, Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    The match ended with a score of 6:4, 6:3.

    In the quarterfinals, Timofey Skatov is set to face Riccardo Bonadio of Italy today, April 5.

    The Open Città della Disfida is an ATP Challenger 75 tournament held in Barletta, Italy. It takes place on the outdoor clay courts of Circolo Tennis Barletta “Hugo Simmen”.

    For 2024, the total prize money is 74,825 euros.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s No.1 men’s doubles tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov won at the start of the ATP 250 Millenium Estoril Open tournament in Portugal.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis ATP
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!