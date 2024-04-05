Kazakhstani Skatov storms into ATP Challenger Barletta quarterfinals

Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov World No. 277 defeated Austria’s Filip Misolic World No.166 in the Round of 16 at the now-running Open Città della Disfida in Barletta, Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The match ended with a score of 6:4, 6:3.

In the quarterfinals, Timofey Skatov is set to face Riccardo Bonadio of Italy today, April 5.

The Open Città della Disfida is an ATP Challenger 75 tournament held in Barletta, Italy. It takes place on the outdoor clay courts of Circolo Tennis Barletta “Hugo Simmen”.

For 2024, the total prize money is 74,825 euros.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s No.1 men’s doubles tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov won at the start of the ATP 250 Millenium Estoril Open tournament in Portugal.