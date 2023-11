ASTANA. KAZINFORM Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan in a duo with Carlos Taberner crashed Akira Santillan and Brandon Walkin in the men’s doubles Round of 16 at Braga Open in Portugal.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 14 minutes to end with a score of 7:5, 6:4, Sports.kz reads.

Earlier Skatov defeated Manuel Guinard of France in the men’s singles Round of 16 in two sets.









Photo: sports.kz