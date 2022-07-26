Kazakhstani Skatov wins at the start of San Benedetto Challenger 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov has debuted in the ATP Challenger in San Benedetto, Italy, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match vs Italian Mattia Bellucci, Skatov was ahead in the third set, when the Italian retired as the score was tied 2:2. In the first two sets the score was 6:4, 2:6.

The match lasted for 2 hours and 10 minutes.

During the match, Skatov did not hit any aces and made one double fault, won seven points and four games in a row.

Presently, Skatov holds the 216th position in the ATP Singles Rankings.













Фото: sports.kz



