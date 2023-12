NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov has won the Romania F5 Futures Tournament 2020 held in Bucharest, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani Skatov outplayed Italian Franco Agamenone in the Romania F5 Futures Tournament 2020 men's singles final - 6:4, 6:4.

Notably, it is Skatov’s second senior-level win.