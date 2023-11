ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After the Tour de Ski in Switzerland, the best skier of Kazakhstan Alexey Poltoranin had enough points to rise up in the standings and stand among 20 best skiers of the planet, Sports.kz informs.

Alexey is now occupying the 17th place among 105 athletes who scored any points this season. Poltoranin has 161 points.

The first five places are occupied the Norwegian skiers.