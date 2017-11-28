EN
    20:14, 28 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani skier bags silver at FIS 10km race in Finland

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Ivan Lyuft claimed silver at the FIS Men's 10 km C Race in the Finnish city of Kontiolahti, Kazinform has learnt from the East Kazakhstan regional department of physical culture and sports.

    Lyuft covered the distance in 28:04.4 earning 42.05 FIS points and surpassing almost 100 athletes from all over the world.

    Gold went to Russian Andrey Melnichenko who covered the distance in 27:49.8.

    Another Kazakhstani skier Nikolay Chebotko settled for bronze.

    Kazakhstani Denis Volotka and Ukrainian Andrii Orlyk were ranked 4th and 5th, respectively.

    Kazakhstan Sport East Kazakhstan region
