Kazakhstani skier Poltoranin skies to gold at FIS Alpen Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Alexey Poltoranin captured gold in the Men's 15 km race at the FIS Alpen Cup in Planica, Slovenia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Poltoranin was the first to cross the finish line covering the distance in 36:31.0. Coming in second was Estonian Karel Tammjarv who trailed +46.9 behind. Poland's Dominik Bury covered the distance in 37:40.8, claiming bronze.



In total, 70 athletes from all around the world completed the distance.