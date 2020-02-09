EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:45, 09 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Smetov wins bronze at Grand Slam in Paris

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov won a bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh fighter met South Korean Kim Won-jin in men’s 60kg weight division and defeated him with a stunning ippon.

    Previously, in semi-final match, Smetov lost to Russian Yago Abuladze.

    16 judokas represent Kazakhstan at this year’s Grand Slam.

    In whole, 788 athletes from 122 countries gathered for the event.



    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!