ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aidyn Abdrakhmanov has hauled gold at the WAKO Asian Kickboxing Championships 2015 in India.

Abdrakhmanov outclassed his opponent from Turkmenistan in the final bout of the Men's 90kg category. After his triumph in India, Abdrakhmanov will prepare for the next big tournament - the WAKO World Kickboxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia this October.