    21:00, 05 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani speed skater 1st in Men’s 500m Allround at World Cup in Norway

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani speed skater Dmitry Morozov finished 1st in the Men’s 500m Allround event at the ISU World Championships in Hamar, Norway, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Morozov clocked the distance in 36.12 raking first among 20 other speed skaters from all corners of the world.

    Japanese athlete Riku Tsuchiya was placed second covering the distance in 36.40. Norwegian Peder Konghaug finished third.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
