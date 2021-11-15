Kazakhstani speed skater claims World Cup bronze in Poland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan claimed her first World Cup medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On the final day of the event in Poland, Morozova clinched bronze in 1500m Women Division A speed skating event covering the distance in 1:56.92.

Miho Takagi, the Japanese world all-round champion, won gold clocking the distance in 1:56.000. Silver went to American Brittany Bowe who stopped the clock at 1:56.60.

In addition, Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan finished second in the 1500m Women Division B clocking the distance in 1:59.590 that day.