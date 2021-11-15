EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:27, 15 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani speed skater claims World Cup bronze in Poland

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan claimed her first World Cup medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    On the final day of the event in Poland, Morozova clinched bronze in 1500m Women Division A speed skating event covering the distance in 1:56.92.

    Miho Takagi, the Japanese world all-round champion, won gold clocking the distance in 1:56.000. Silver went to American Brittany Bowe who stopped the clock at 1:56.60.

    In addition, Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan finished second in the 1500m Women Division B clocking the distance in 1:59.590 that day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!