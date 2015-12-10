Kazakhstani student, injured in bike-related accident in China, died

BEIJING- GUANGZHOU. KAZINFORM 20-year Erlan Amangeldy from Kazakhstan, who is a student of the South China University of Technology, died from cardiac arrest in Guangzhou, Guangdong province of China, Kazinform learnt from his friends Aidos Rakhadilov and Aliya Aitkulova.

“We will always remember you and we will never stop loving you!” Nargiz Shandozova, Erlan’s friend wrote on her account in WeChat.

Recall that on November 22 at about 8:00 a.m. the 4 th year student of the Chinese university majoring in “Business Chinese” was riding a bike without helmet on his head. He failed to negotiate turn and crashed into a space between a billboard and a curb. The young man got an open craniocerebral trauma and was in coma till November 26. After then Erlan started breathing spontaneously and even tried to turn his head and move his hand.