Kazakhstani student killed in road accident in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani students were injured in a road accident in Moscow on February 20.

According to reports, Ivan Lamonov and Anna Slivkina of the Moscow State University were severely injured in the accident that occurred at around 9:00 p.m. in Moscow. A Skoda Octavia car reportedly hit Lamonov and Slivkina on a crosswalk in Kravchenko Street.

Paramedics rushed the students to the №1 municipal hospital where Lamonov died of sustained injuries on February 23. Doctors say Slivkina's condition is stable.

The Moscow police are currently investigating the incident.