Kazakhstani student volunteers to get higher scholarships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Government to raise scholarships for students who are involved in volunteering activities, Kazinform reports.

The President gave the instruction at the unveiling ceremony of the Year of Youth in Astana on Wednesday.



"We should pay special attention to students. Over the years of independence 2.8 million specialists obtained higher education. High level of education of the population is an important competitive factor of any country. We are proud our population is well-educated," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



President Nazarbayev reminded that 20,000 additional grants were allotted within the Five social initiatives for 2018-2019. Moreover, new dormitories for youth will be constructed by 2022.



It was noted that there are many volunteers among Kazakhstani students. Their volunteering activities help them quicker adapt at the labor market. According to reports, one third of employees of the world's 30 largest companies volunteer every week for 1 hour. In this light, Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Government to increase scholarships for 30% for students who are involved in volunteering activities.