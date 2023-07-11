EN
    20:42, 11 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani students bag 33 medals in 30th Int’l Olympiad Tuymaada

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    YAKUTSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani students triumphed in the 30th International Olympiad Tuymaada, Kazinform cites the press service of the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The annual competition brought together 215 students from Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and Indonesia. Kazakhstan represented by 80 students from different regions of the country won four gold, 14 silver, and 15 bronze medals.

    Kazakhstan has been represented in the International Olympiad Tuymaada since 2004. Held in 1994 in Yakutsk, the competition brings together contenders vying in computer science, mathematics, physics and chemistry for two days.


