Kazakhstani students haul 4 medals at IBO 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani students hauled three silver and one bronze at the International Biology Olympiad 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov.

250 schoolchildren from 64 countries competed at the International Biology Olympiad 2022 (IBO 2022) in Yerevan, Armenia.

Kazakhstani Yerassyl Temirbekov, Dinmukhamed Omar, and Alikhan Zhumagaliyev won silver, and Bakdaulet Yernazarov bronze.

Last year, the Kazakhstani team claimed one silver and two bronze medals.