Kazakhstani students won 50 gold medals, says Enlightenment Minister Beissembayev

Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Gani Beissembayev summed up the results of the last academic year at the August Meeting of Education Workers, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The previous academic year was full of important events and accomplishments thanks to the honest and tireless work of around 600 thousand teachers working in educational organizations of the country. In 2023-24, our students won 424 medals, including 50 gold ones, on the international arena, said the minister.

According to him, each second Kazakhstani representative took prize places in the world’s top Olympiads.

'This is definitely your achievement,' said Beissembayev. He went on to add that thanks to the comprehensive support of the Head of State, construction of 302 schools is underway. Over 1.5 million students benefited from free hot meals. The Internet quality was increased threefold. The salary of educators at kindergartens rose by 30%, and the stipends of college students were up 50%.

The country introduced a single educational program in all schools in last September. Involvement of parents in education and rearing of children increased twofold since the opening of pedagogical centers.