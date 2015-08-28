Kazakhstani surgeons performed first living donor liver transplantation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The surgeons of Astana Municipal Hospital No.1 performed the first in Kazakhstan living donor liver transplantation.

The recipient is a 35-year-old woman from Astana who was diagnosed cirrhosis of the liver at the beginning of the year. The initial outpatient treatment was ineffective and she was hospitalized at the Municipal Hospital No.1 for the transplantation. The donor is her 23-years-old nephew. "As you know, liver transplantation is a serious operation. This is the first donor transplantation in Kazakhstan performed without the assistance of our foreign colleagues. The patient's condition is stable now. Her nephew has already been released from the hospital", Chief Doctor of the hospital Marat Abduov said at a press conference today. The event was also attended by the local healthcare authorities, representatives of medical institutions and relatives of recipient and donor.